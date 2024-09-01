Raymond James & Associates Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cabot were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 74,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,405. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CBT opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.