Raymond James & Associates Has $3.07 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $79.19 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.