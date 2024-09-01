Raymond James & Associates Has $3.07 Million Stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.93% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

