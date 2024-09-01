Raymond James & Associates Has $3.14 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RH were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $793,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 15.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $253.70 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $388.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

