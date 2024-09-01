Raymond James & Associates Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.39% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 292,920 shares during the period. RPO LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.