Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $74.41.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.