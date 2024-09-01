Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EVI Industries were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.38.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

