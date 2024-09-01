Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

