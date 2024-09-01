Raymond James & Associates Invests $3.17 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $18.30 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75, a PEG ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 in the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.