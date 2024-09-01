Raymond James & Associates Invests $3.17 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oscar Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $18.30 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75, a PEG ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 in the last 90 days. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
