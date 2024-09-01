Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XHB stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

