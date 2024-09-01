Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Mueller Industries worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $72.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

