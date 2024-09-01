Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $268,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

