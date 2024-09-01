Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

