Raymond James & Associates Sells 26,767 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.08 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,635 shares of company stock worth $6,878,813. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

