Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,109 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

