Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,105 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

