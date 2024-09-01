Raymond James Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $160.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $166.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.