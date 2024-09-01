Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.02.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $62.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

