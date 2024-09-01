Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.