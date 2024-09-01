Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,184.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.