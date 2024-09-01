Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

