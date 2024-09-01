Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

