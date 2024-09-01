Robert Hemming Sells 6,106 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total transaction of C$1,191,196.95.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.