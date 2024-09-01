Robert Hemming Sells 6,106 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total transaction of C$1,191,196.95.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

