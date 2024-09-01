Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $54,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,406 shares of company stock worth $24,060,804 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

