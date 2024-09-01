Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $554.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.69 and a 200-day moving average of $544.58. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

