RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

