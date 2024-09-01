Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $52,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

