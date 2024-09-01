Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.
