Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Safety Shot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOTW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Safety Shot has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

