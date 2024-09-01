Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 294.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 50.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 28.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 91.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

