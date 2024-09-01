Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

