Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

