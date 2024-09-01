Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth about $166,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,995,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Grab by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after buying an additional 18,839,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,920,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,955,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

