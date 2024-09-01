Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $35,315,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.