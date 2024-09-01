Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

