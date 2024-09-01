Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHV opened at $79.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

