SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 4.4%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 314,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 847,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SelectQuote by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SelectQuote by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

