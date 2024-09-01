Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SXT

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.