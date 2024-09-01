SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Down 3.9%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.31. 1,788,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,578,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,731,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after purchasing an additional 643,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

