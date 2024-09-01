ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,103,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 364,720 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,663.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 266,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 257,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after acquiring an additional 221,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

