Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 707,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $37.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

