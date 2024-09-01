Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

FNDA opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

