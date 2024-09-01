Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $61.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $61,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

