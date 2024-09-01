Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 491,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 94,273 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

