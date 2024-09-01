Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

