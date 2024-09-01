Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 77,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 22.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.