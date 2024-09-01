Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MGK opened at $314.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.70 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

