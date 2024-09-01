Sharon Mates Sells 34,396 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sharon Mates sold 40,513 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $2,980,946.54.

On Friday, August 23rd, Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

