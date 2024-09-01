Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $412.00 at UBS Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $412.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.64 and its 200 day moving average is $323.02. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $370.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

