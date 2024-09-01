Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $418.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $369.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $370.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

